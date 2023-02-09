Forecast updated on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 3:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: It's been very mild today with afternoon temps. near 70 degrees! This is not far from the record high of 72° for Salisbury today. Mild weather will end tomorrow evening as a cold front passes, and a coastal Low will bring wind and rain on Sunday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Low 54°. Winds: S 11-17 mph.
Friday: Variable clouds and breezy. Not quite as mild. High 62°. Winds: W/NW 11-20 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy and colder. Low 37°. Winds: N 8-14 mph.
Saturday: Variable cloudiness, and chilly. High 48°. Winds: N 6-12 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
It will be VERY mild tonight with increasing clouds as temps. stay above 52 degrees all night in most spots! Winds will be from the south 11-16 mph with passing clouds.
Friday looks mostly cloudy with a cool front passing in the midday hours. Winds will turn to the NW and increase to 11-20 mph by afternoon, but it will stay mild. Afternoon temps. will reach 62° Friday. This is still well above the average of 48 degrees for the date! Friday night looks partly cloudy and colder with lows near 37 degrees along with a north breeze.
Saturday looks partly sunny and chilly but it should stay dry. Clouds will lower in the evening with rain likely by sunrise Sunday. Look for temps. to only reach the upper 40's Saturday afternoon. This is near the average for early February.
In the longer range: Sunday looks cloudy with rain more likely and it may be a real soaking. Rain will be heavier south of a Dover Easton line. Look for lows near 36 and highs in the mid to upper 40's. Winds will become gusty, especially on the coast and a Gale Warning may be needed for area waters.
Milder weather, with sunshine, returns Monday, as temps. return to the mid 50's in the afternoon hours. We should see temps. near 56° by Tuesday with sunshine and some high cloud. Rain returns by next Thursday with temps. reaching the mid 60's again!
The average low for early February is 28°, with a high temp. of 47°.