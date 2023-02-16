DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy and warm. A few brief showers are possible overnight. Breezy. Lows will fall to around 60°F. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Friday: Rain likely in the morning and early afternoon, then becoming chilly and windy. Morning temperatures in the low 60s will fall through the 40s by evening. A few rumbles of thunder are possible. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy, and seasonable. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Sunday: Increasing clouds and mild. Highs in the mid 50s.
Monday: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warm. Highs inthe low to mid 60s.
Wednesday: A few showers. Highs near 60°F. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 48°F. Normal low: 29°F.
A warm front transited Delmarva Thursday afternoon and brought rain and even a little bit of thunder to the Midshore and northern Delaware. That rain will pull away, and aside from a few stray overnight showers, Thursday night will be mostly cloudy, warm, and breezy.
Friday morning is likely to be pretty wet on Delmarva as a cold front pushes through. Rain will continue through the midday hours before ending in the afternoon.
Friday will become one of those days where the high temperature is in the morning. Temperatures start in the 60s, but will fall into the upper 40s by early evening. Winds will shift to the northwest and turn gusty, which will usher in colder temperatures Friday night into Saturday.
Saturday will be the only seasonably cool day in the forecast, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s under mostly sunny skies and a gusty breeze thanks to building high pressure.
Then unseasonably warm temperatures return for the start of next week...
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation close to or slightly above normal into late February.