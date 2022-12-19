Forecast updated on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 4:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: High clouds and cold. Low 22-25°. Winds: NW 6-12 mph.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. High 47°. Winds: W 12-20 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Low 24-25°. Winds: NW 0-2 mph.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, and chilly. High 44-46°. Winds: NE 3-8 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight, and it will stay cold with lows near 23 degrees by sunrise. A NW breeze will continue all night with winds speeds of 6-12 mph.
Tuesday looks very chilly and dry. We will see some mid and high level clouds but also some sunshine. Winds will stay gusty from the NW at 4-11 mph. Temperatures will reach 40-41° but the wind will make it feel somewhat colder, especially in open areas near water.
Wednesday looks cold as well with temps. moderating slightly in the afternoon to around 45 degrees. Winds will turn to the NE at under 8 mph. We will see a few clouds, but also plenty of sunshine. Clouds will increase Wednesday night with lows near 31 by sunrise Thursday.
In the long range, a blast of very cold Arctic air will move into the northern plains Thursday and it will reach us around midday Friday. Rain is likely Friday with temperatures tumbling Friday evening. The rain may end with some snow flakes Friday afternoon but skies will clear Friday night.
Christmas weekend will be very cold with lows near 14-19 and afternoon temps. only near 30 degrees! Many spots will be near 14-15 degrees by sunrise Christmas morning. Winds will be strong and gusty, and this means wind chills near or below zero. Extremely cold weather will cover most of the nation east of the Mississippi and travelers will want to exercise caution and be prepared for the cold. Snow will cover much of the Great Lakes area Friday and Saturday with white out conditions.
The average low for early December is 31°, with a high temp. of 49°.