Forecast updated on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 36°. Winds: N 3-9 mph.
Saturday: Sunny early then becoming mainly cloudy in the afternoon. High 49-50°. Winds: NE 5-13 mph.
Saturday Night: Cloudy and not as cold. Low 37°. Winds: NE 4-6 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, and cool. High 53-54°. Winds: SE/S 2-8 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will stay mainly clear tonight, and it will be a cold night with lows near 28° thanks to a north wind and a high pressure system over new England.
Skies will turn partly sunny Saturday, and it will be chilly all day. Clouds will lower later in the day as winds turn to the NE at 8-13 mph in the afternoon hours. Look for temps. to reach near 49-50 degrees in the afternoon. Saturday night looks chilly with some clouds and the temps. will dip to 36-37 degrees by daybreak.
Sunday looks cool and likely dry. We will see mostly cloudy skies, and winds will turn t the south at 2-8 mph. We may see some showers Sunday night as a weak low pressure system approaches the area.
In the long range, some showers will pass through Sunday night with lows in the mid 30's. Rainfall will be light and rather spotty in most spots. It will be colder Monday with temps. near 47° in the afternoon, as winds increase from the north behind a cold front. Winds will gust to over 20 mph Monday afternoon.
Tuesday look chilly and dry with a low of 28 and a high near 45°. Wednesday looks much the same with temps. in the id 40's during the afternoon. Morning lows will be dipping to below freezing Tuesday through Wednesday mornings.
The average low for early December is 33°, with a high temp. of 53°.