Forecast updated on Monday, February 14, 2022, at 3:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and quite cold. Low 17-19°. Wind: N 1-6 mph.
Tuesday: Clear and cold. High 39°. Wind: Light and Variable.
Tuesday Night: Clear and not as cold. Low 24° by sunrise. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.
Wednesday: Mainly sunny and milder. Quite breezy PM. High 55°. Wind: S 9-18 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be clear and very cold as an Arctic airmass settles over the region. Look for temps. near 17-20 degrees by sunrise as the gusty NW winds diminish to under 5 mph. Tuesday will be clear and cold with light and variable winds as an Arctic high pressure system moves right over Delmarva. Afternoon temps. will not be as cold as today but we will likely only reach 38-40 degrees. Tuesday night will be cold and clear with lows in the mid 20's as winds stay light across the area and skies will be clear.
Wednesday looks milder with a south wind returning as the Arctic high moves into the Atlantic and we get a return flow from the south on the back side of it. Winds will gust to 20 mph in the afternoon with temperatures reaching the mid 50's. There will be a few clouds around Wednesday but it will generally be a sunny day.
In the long-range, temperatures will warm into the 60's Thursday as clouds increase ahead of a cold front. It will be very breezy during the day and into the evening. Rain is likely Thursday night as a cold front passes and a good soaking is likely. Skies will clear Friday with temperatures in the mid 50's, but it will be cooler Saturday with lows near 26 degrees and highs near 49 Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be dry and highs will be around 50 degrees, then climbing to the mid 50's with sunshine Monday.
The average high for early February is 49 degrees with an average low of 29 degrees.