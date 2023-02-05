DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Partly cloudy early, then increasing clouds. Late afternoon and evening showers possible, on the Lower Eastern Shore of Maryland and the Eastern Shore of Virginia. Breezy and mild. Winds from the southwest could gust to 25 mph or more at times. Highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Sunday night: Showers early, then clearing after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Monday: A mix of clouds & sun. Breezy and mild. Highs in the low 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the low 60s.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Warm. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Friday: Scattered showers. Warm. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Saturday: A few showers. Highs around 50°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 46°F. Normal low: 28°F.
The first arctic blast of 2023 has come to an end on Delmarva and we woke up to temperatures that were about 15 to 20 degrees warmer than on Saturday morning.
A coastal low will develop Sunday, and as it passes up the East Coast, it will bring a chance of showers to Delmarva, likely late Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. The highest chances of showers will be on the Lower Eastern Shore of Maryland and Eastern Shore of Virginia. A few brief downpours could be possible. The Midshore and Delaware will likely just see cloudy skies.
As that coastal low departs, winds will shift to the northwest on Monday and become gusty at times as high pressure builds in from the west. Clouds are likely to mix with the sun throughout the day, but temperatures will remain mild, in the low 50s.
High pressure dominates the weather on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a mix of clouds and sun and increasingly mild high temperatures that will reach the low 60s by Wednesday.
Another storm system will get organized in the central United States mid-week, and will bring some showers in the Thursday-Friday timeframe.
More seasonable temperatures will return next weekend.
Then in the long-term outlook, temperatures for the middle of February are likely to be above normal, with rain chances slightly above normal.