Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.