Forecast updated on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 6:00 AM by WBOC Meteorologist Dalencia Jenkins
Today: Mostly cloudy gradually clearing. Highs: 33-34° Winds: NW 11 to 14 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 19-22° Winds: NW 6 to 13 mph
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 26-29°Winds: NW 9 to 15 mph
Tuesday night: Clear. Lows: 16-24° Winds: Calm
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: 41-43° Lows: 15-22°
Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs: 44-49° Lows: 28-30°
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 35-40° Lows: 28-34°
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 28-40° Low:15-21°
Sunday: Partly sunny. High: 30-39° Low: 24-28°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Monday Delmarva! Today we will see the return of the cold temperatures on Delmarva after a nice break on Sunday. The cold front that moved through Sunday night left us with a few lingering drizzles but mainly cloud cover. The cloud will gradually clear as we progress through the morning as high pressure returns over the region. It will be a cold day across the peninsula with temperatures starting in the upper 20s. By the afternoon we will be under partly cloudy skies and temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. We will have a frigid evening as temperatures begin to fall to the upper teens into Tuesday.
Tuesday will be another cold winter day. We will start the day with temperatures well below freezing with most areas in the teens. Progressing through the day, we will see sunny skies as temperatures hover around the freezing mark. It will be a cloudy evening with temperatures falling to the low teens overnight.
Wednesday will start cold and sunny. By the afternoon we will start to see more clouds in the sky as temperatures rise from the upper 30s to the low 40s. Sunny skies will be present throughout the day on Wednesday. By the evening, we will be under partly cloudy skies and with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.
The rest of the workweek will bring in clouds and temperatures above freezing until the weekend.
The average temperature for early January is 45 degrees for a high and a low of 28 degrees.