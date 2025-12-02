DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Showers ending, then clearing. Patches of ice possible. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
Wednesday: Mostly clear and chilly. Northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the mid 40s.
Thursday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Chance of showers late, with some wintry mix possible overnight. Highs around 40°F. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Monday: Chance of showers or wintry mix early. Cold. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 53°F. Normal low: 34°F.
It has been a wet day on Delmarva. Southerly winds actually were able to push our midday temperatures up into the mid 50s, but after a cold front pushed through this afternoon, temperatures plummeted by nearly 10 degrees in less than 30 minutes.
All rain will end by early evening Tuesday, with clearing overnight. A northwest wind will push overnight temperatures down into the mid to upper 20s. Patches of black ice will be possible on wet and elevated surfaces overnight.
Chilly high pressure builds in for Wednesday. Watch out for a few patches of black ice during the morning commute. Sunshine makes a return, but chilly afternoon temperatures will only reach the mid 40s.
We are going to keep our eyes out for a cold front Thursday that likely won't bring much precipitation, but will bring a surge of cold air for Friday, when highs will struggle to get into the 40s.
Then a southern low could bring showers to southern Delmarva in the late Friday-Saturday timeframe. Rain showers are increasingly likely, but given that the current guidance brings much of the precipitation overnight Friday into Saturday, we're going to watch for the possibility of some wintry mix at times.
Some longer-range guidance wants to bring another low pressure system with a chance for rain and wintry mix late Sunday into Monday, but confidence is very low at this time.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation near normal for December 9 - December 15.