Forecast updated on Thursday, 9 January 2025, at 4:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: It was another very cold winter day across Delmarva, but it was sunny. Winds have been strong and gusty but will diminish some tomorrow. We will see some snow Saturday morning and a Winter Storm Warning is posted for far southern Delmarva. 1-3 inches of snow is possible there, with an inch or two over the southern half of Delmarva Saturday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and quite cold. Low 19-21°. Wind: NW 5-13 mph.
Friday: Increasing high clouds PM. Still cold. High 34-36°. Wind: NW 5-14 mph.
Friday Night: Becoming cloudy, with light snow developing after 2 AM. Low 25-27°. Wind: N 5-14 mph.
Saturday: Snow early with accumulations from 1-3 inches south of a Laurel to Bethany line. A dusting north of the line. Clearing late in the day. High 34-36º. Wind: N 6-13 mph. Win increasing to NW 11-20 mph in the evening.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for clear skies tonight as the deep snow cover allows temps. To drop below 20 degrees in most spots by daybreak. Winds will diminish to 7-16 mph but will be higher near open water.
Friday will start sunny but temps. Will only edge a bit above freezing with increasing high cloud in the afternoon as a low pressure system approaches from the west. Clouds will lower Friday night with snow beginning by 2 AM Saturday over the southern half of Delmarva.
The track of this low will bring snow to the southern parts of Delmarva with a inch or or two south of a line from Cambridge to Laurel to Bethany Beach, A heavy dusting to an inch is possible as far north as Easton and Dover by the time the snow ends Saturday afternoon. Skies will clear Saturday night.
Saturday night will be cold and breezy with lows in the lower 20's. Sunday will be sunny with temps. Only reaching around 35 degrees. It will stay breezy Saturday with wind chills below 24 most of the day. Sunday night will be very cold with lows near 15-28 degrees.
In the long-range: It will stay clear and dry through Wednesday, with temps. Remaining very cold. Another surge of Arctic air will arrive Tuesday with increasing winds. Look for high temps. Near 40 Monday but cooling back to the low 30's again Tuesday and near 30 degrees on Wednesday! No precipitation is expected from Sunday through Thursday. Morning lows will drop into the teens again Tuesday and Wednesday nights.
The average high for mid-January is 46 degrees with an average low of 28 degrees.