Forecast updated on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Increasing high clouds. Cold, with low clouds arriving by daybreak. Low 31-33°. Beaches near 38°. Wind: N/NE 1-5 mph.
Tuesday: Cloudy and chilly. Rain developing around 3-5 PM. High 56-58°. Wind: E 7-14 mph.
Tuesday Night: Rain likely. Breezy and chilly with rainfall of 0.4 to around an inch. Low 44-45°. Wind: E then becoming West at 10-20 mph late.
Wednesday: Breezy and cool. Becoming partly cloudy by midday. High 57-58°. Winds: NW 11-21 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be partly cloudy tonight and it will be cold with a light north wind and lows near freezing by sunrise.
Clouds will lower quickly Tuesday morning with rain spreading over the area after 3 PM. Rain will be widespread Tuesday night with a good soaking of .5 to 1 inch in most places. Winds will turn to the east at 10-15 mph Tuesday afternoon, but then become west as a low pressure center passes right over us late Tuesday night.
Skies will clear slowly Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 50's. It will be very breezy with a NW wind at 14-21 mph in the afternoon. Colder air will arrive Wednesday night with mostly clear skies as lows drop to near 34° by sunrise Thursday. A very chilly Canadian air mass will settle over the Eastern Seaboard and keep the rest of the week quite chilly with well below normal temperatures.
In the long range, it will turn blustery and colder Thursday with afternoon temps. only reaching the upper 40's. A freeze is likely Thursday night, and the weekend looks very chilly with afternoon temps. only in the mid 40's and lows at sunrise near 28 degrees. The dry and chilly weather will linger into Monday as well.
The average high for today is 59° with an average low of 38°.