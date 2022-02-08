Forecast updated on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 5:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cold. Winds diminishing. Low 25-26°. Wind: SW 0-4 mph.
Wednesday: Mainly sunny and milder. Breezy PM. High 53°. Wind: S 7-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear and chilly. Low 33°. Wind: S 3-11 mph.
Thursday: Mainly sunny and mild. Breezy PM. High 54°. Wind: W 8-17 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
The low pressure system that brought us the rain yesterday is now moving away from us into the Atlantic and a dry but chilly airmass has moved into the area. We will see the gusty winds diminish tonight and temperatures will drop into the mid 20 by sunrise. A southerly wind will return Wednesday as high pressure moves into the Atlantic. This means sunshine and warmer weather. The afternoon will be milder and breezy with temps. reaching 52-53 degrees. This is above average for mid February Wednesday night looks dry and chilly with lows near 33 degrees as winds remain light from the south.
Thursday looks sunny, and it will stay mild with morning lows in the mid 30's and afternoon temperatures in the mid 50's. We will see a west wind at 10-18 mph in the afternoon with some passing high clouds as well.
In the long-range, Friday also looks to be dry and mild with sunshine. Look for PM temps. near 53 Friday afternoon. Even warmer weather will arrive ahead of a cold front Saturday with highs near 57-59 degrees. Much colder weather will arrive Sunday with clouds and perhaps some rain or snow possible. It will be cold with temperatures in the 30's all day.
The average high for early February is 47 degrees with an average low of 28 degrees.