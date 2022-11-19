DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Some clouds in the morning, then mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny, breezy, and cold. Winds from the northwest at 10-20 mph, with gusts to 30+ mph possible. Highs in the low 40s.
Monday: Sunny and cool. Not as windy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Seasonable. Highs in the upper 50s.
Thanksgiving Day: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Friday: A chance of showers. Highs around 60°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 57°F. Normal low: 37°F.
A weak cold front transited Delmarva overnight, which brought in some high cirrus clouds that kept temperatures from becoming too unreasonably cold Saturday morning.
Those high clouds will linger into the morning, before skies turn mostly sunny by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures remaincool, though, only rising into the upper 40s.
A second weak cold front crosses Delmarva Saturday night, which will again bring a little bit of overnight cloud cover which will keep temperatures from getting too cold; again on Sunday morning we'll wake up to temperatures around freezing.
In the wake of that second cold front, a very cold ridge of high pressure will move into the Eastern Seaboard. With it will come sunny skies, cold temperatures, and gusty northwest winds. Winds on Sunday afternoon could gust to 30 mph or more at times, which will just keep reinforcing cold temperatures that will struggle to reach the low 40s by Sunday afternoon.
The high will gradually shift east as we head into the next week, and with that movement will come mostly sunny skies, but more importantly, milder temperatures that will reach the mid 50s by Tuesday, and the upper 50s by Thanksgiving Day.
It's still a way out, but a storm system from the west could bring some rain starting Friday through next weekend.
In the tropics, there are no areas of expected development over the next five days.
The Atlantic hurricane season officially ends on November 30.