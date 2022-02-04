Forecast updated on Friday, February 4, 2022, at 3:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Rain ending. Clearing late, windy and much colder. Low 24-26°. Wind: N 14-26 mph.
Saturday: Clearing early then sunny, cold and windy. High 31-33°. Wind: N 14-24 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear and colder. Winds diminishing. Low 19-21°. Wind: N 7-16 mph.
Sunday: Clear and cold with some high clouds PM. High 36-38°. Wind: NE/SE 3-7 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Cold Arctic air is moving back into Delmarva this evening behind a strong cold front. Skies will clear early Saturday with a gusty north wind and sunshine will return for the weekend. High temperatures Saturday will likely be NEAR the freezing mark for most of Delmarva and wind chills will be at 11-20 for most of the day. Wind gusts to over 25 mph are likely Saturday. Low temps. by early Sunday will be near 19-21 degrees.
Sunday looks dry and clear, but it will stay cold. Look for lighter winds with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 30's. Clouds will increase some late Sunday, with lows in the mid 20's by sunrise Monday. It will be coat weather through all of the weekend.
In the long-range, Monday looks rather cloudy with highs near 46 degrees which is below our average of 49. Clouds will lower with some rain or snow possible Monday night. Look for highs near 42 Tuesday with sunshine, and highs in the mid 40's Wednesday with dry weather and some sunshine as well. There is still a lot of uncertainty over the rain or snow event on Tuesday and the forecast may change. A little milder weather with dry conditions will arrive Thursday and Friday, with temps. closer to the average for early February.
The average high for early February is 46 degrees with an average low of 29 degrees.