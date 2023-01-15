Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 10 AM EST this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 6 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&