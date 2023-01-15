DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Becoming sunny. Continued breezy and cool. Winds from the north at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph or more possible. Highs in the mid 40s, feeling like the 30s.
Sunday night: Clear and seasonably cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Not as breezy. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Tuesday: Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and mild. Highs near 60°F.
Thursday: Chance of showers. Mild. Highs near 60°F. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 45°F. Normal low: 28°F.
A low pressure system southeast of Long Island, N.Y. is finally starting to slowly pull away from the East Coast, and will allow a ridge of high pressure to build into the Mid-Atlantic region throughout the day on Sunday.
Some locations will start Sunday cloudy, especially along the Atlantic Coast, but skies across Delmarva will become sunny by midday.
The sun will try to warm us up, but a gusty northerly breeze will cap the afternoon highs in the mid 40s (which is actually normal for mid-January). The wind will make it feel like the 30s though, at times, so bundle up!
The chilly weather won't stick around for long, though.
The high pressure ridge will start to pull east and offshore on Monday which will shift winds to a more southerly direction. It won't be as breezy, either. These factors, coupled with mostly sunny skies mean a return to mild temperatures, rising into the low to mid 50s by Monday afternoon.
A low pressure system will approach on Tuesday, bringing with it a chance of light showers. This system will shear apart though as it transits the Mid-Atlantic, and it won't be a significant weather-maker for Delmarva.
On Wednesday, we'll have warm and breezy sunshine as temperatures climb to near 60°F ahead of the next low pressure system which will likely be a more prolific rain-maker on Thursday. There is not much confidence in just exactly how much rain and how much wind we'll get, but watch this space for updates.