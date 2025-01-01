Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. For the Gale Warning, west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EST early this morning. For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM this morning to 8 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&