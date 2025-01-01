Forecast Updated on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and blustery. Highs: 48-54. Winds: NW 15-50+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and windy. Lows: 24-34. Winds: W 15-30+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 38-46. Winds: W 10-30+ mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy and breezy. Lows: 22-32. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny turning mostly cloudy with the chance of a few snow showers / light snow bursts in the evening hours. Highs: 37-44. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 31-38. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Seeing a little fog in places this morning as you're out and about early this morning. This will quickly give way to sunshine through the early morning hours as we expect a beautiful day…but a very windy day across the region. Temperatures will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees, but we are expecting blustery conditions with wind gusts 50+ mph possible this afternoon. The wind will continue into tonight with temperatures only falling into the 20s and 30s by tomorrow morning, but with the wind kicking and gusting to 30+ mph overnight…our wind chill values will feel like the 10s and low 20s.
We drop temperatures by 10 degrees for Thursday with highs in the 40s and the wind still playing a factor keeping things feeling much cooler at times. As we head into Friday a reinforcing shot of Arctic air will push toward us and spin up a weak disturbance. As it arrives, it will interact with a little moisture and the idea of a few light stray showers, flurries, or even a little snow burst is possible into Friday evening and Friday night. We will need to watch for this possibility with temperatures in the 30s by the time the snow arrives…we may even get a very light accumulation of snow across parts of the region. This will also allow for an even blast of colder air to start pushing into our area.
High pressure slowly takes control of the forecast into the start of the weekend, but it is an Arctic high that will be rolling into the area. This will drop our temperatures well below average for this time of year by Friday and the weekend with highs in the 30s. Watching for a possible storm that could bring us our first winter weather threat of the season for Monday into Tuesday. Still ironing out the details, but all the models have come into an agreement on a storm being in the region early next week. Questions on the exact track and how much warm air interaction there will be and our ocean influence still need to be answered over the next couple of days.