Forecast updated on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 3:35 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A warm front is pushing into northern Delmarva this evening with record warm temps. to the south and chilly air to the north of the front. An onshore wind flow kept the beaches quite chilly as well while record highs were falling inland. Salisbury broke the daily high for the 23rd of February and approaches the all-time February high temp. of 80 degrees. Colder air will return Friday behind a cold front and it will get windy.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low 49-50°. Winds: SW/W 6-13 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, windy, and steadily cooler. High 54° mid-shore to 51 degrees around Chestertown. Winds: NW 14-24 mph. Wind gusts over 30 mph are likely in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Sharply colder with winds diminishing. Partly cloudy to fair. Low 27-28°. Winds: N/NE 5-11 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and colder. High 41 North to 43° mid-shore. Winds: SE 1-7 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
It will be breezy and mild this evening, with a SW wind. Temperatures will drop to 48-50 degrees by sunrise. A strong cold will pass around daybreak with mostly fair skies tonight.
Friday will be sunny, windy and colder. Temps. will climb to only around 54 degrees with areas of northern Delmarva staying closer to 51 degrees. Winds will gust to over 28 mph from the NW during the day and it will get colder still after dark. We will see temps. in the upper 20's by sunrise Saturday.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with some cloudy spells around midday. It will be chilly with a light north wind as temps. reach 42-43 degrees. We might see a few sprinkles during the day. Winds will be light from the east to southeast at around 5 mph.
In the longer range: Sunday looks milder with sunshine and a light west breeze. Clouds will increase some late in the day with temps. near 55°. Look for lows Sunday night in the mid '30s with some clouds around.
Monday looks mild with increasing clouds PM. Winds will be light, with temps. reaching the mid 50's Monday afternoon. Rain showers will return Monday night into early Tuesday, with the highest temps. Tuesday near 60°, as warmer air returns and skies clear.
Wednesday looks partly sunny, with temps. in the mid/upper 50's before some showers arrive Thursday. Temps. will stay near 60 Thursday and Friday.
The average low for mid-February is 30°, with a high temp. of 50°.