Forecast updated on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 3:40 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: An approaching cold front will pass this evening and it will be colder tonight and tomorrow. We may see some spotty showers tonight and Wednesday but any rain will be light. A strong warm front will pass Thursday with temperatures soaring to record levels with strong winds on Thursday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and colder. Spotty showers are possible. Low 36-37°. Winds: NW 2-8 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with some light passing showers about. Breezy PM near open water. High 51°. Beaches stay near 47° all day. Winds: SE 7-14 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy and cool. Spotty showers are possible. Low 49°. Winds: SW 7-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, windy, and very warm for February. Record high likely. High 78-81°. Winds: SW 14-28 mph. Wind gusts over 34 mph likely in the afternoon.
Forecast Discussion:
It will be mostly cloudy and colder tonight, with a North wind developing behind a cold front. Look for lows near 36-37° by sunrise. A few spotty showers are possible, but any rain will be very light.
Wednesday looks mainly cloudy, and it will be much cooler, with temps. around 51 degrees in the afternoon. A few spotty showers are possible. Winds will turn to the east then southeast and increase to 11-16 mph in the afternoon hours.
Wednesday night looks dry and a south breeze will develop with much warmer temps. We will stay in the upper 40's all night with rapidly rising temps. Thursday morning as winds increase from the SW.
Thursday will be very windy with unusual warmth. The highest temp. measured in February is 80 back in 1930 and we will probably reach or pass it in Salisbury. Winds will gust to over 35 mph in the midday and afternoon hours. Thursday night will be mild with lows near 51 degrees ahead of a sharp cold front which will arrive around daybreak on Friday.
In the longer range: A cool front will drop temps. back to the mid 40's by Friday afternoon. A sharper drop in temperatures seems likely by Saturday, with lows in the mid 20's and afternoon high temps. only near 41°. Saturday looks to be a rather grey day with some spotty showers.
Sunday looks milder with low clouds and some showers about in the evening. The showers may linger into Monday with temps. Reaching the mid 50's Sunday and Monday. Rain may return Monday night into early Tuesday with the highest temps. Tuesday near 62° as warmer air returns.
The average low for mid-February is 30°, with a high temp. of 49°.