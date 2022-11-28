Forecast updated on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy and colder. Low 32°. Wind: NW 2-8 mph.
Tuesday: Mainly sunny and quite cool. High 52°. Winds: Variable 0-4 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear early then clouds increasing. Low 39-40°. Wind: SE 2-8 mph.
Wednesday: Cloudy, mild, and windy. Rain likely with amounts of .3 to .6 inches across Delmarva. High 61°. Winds: S/SW 9-18+ mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with a NW wind at 3-8 mph. Look for morning lows near 32° by sunrise Tuesday.
Tuesday looks sunny, and winds will be light as a high pressure system moves over Delmarva. Look for afternoon temps. in the low 50's with light and variable winds. Clouds will increase Tuesday night ahead of another cold front.
Wednesday looks blustery and wet, with another good soaking of rain as a cold front passes. This rain event looks to be around 0.3 to .6 inches in most places. The rain will end around dark with clearing skies and colder air arriving Wednesday night. Winds will gust to over 22 mph Wednesday ahead of the front.
In the long range, skies will clear Wednesday night and it will turn colder with lows near 32 by sunrise Thursday. Thursday will be sunny, colder, and breezy. Look for temps. near 45° Tuesday afternoon.
We will see a hard freeze by sunrise Friday a slows dip to 24-24 degrees and Friday looks chilly as well with highs near 48 in the afternoon. More showers are likely on Saturday as another cold front arrives, but it will be mild day, with temps. near 62°. Sunday looks dry with temps. near 52 ° in the afternoon.
The average low for late November is 35°, with a high temp. of 54°.