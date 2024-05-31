DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday: Mostly sunny. Winds from the north at 5-10 mph. Highs in the mid 70s inland, low 70s at the coast.
Friday night: Clear and cool. Lows in the low 50s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy and warm. A chance of a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm. A chance of a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon or evening shower. Highs in the low 80s.
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 78°F. Normal low: 58°F.
Comfortable weather will continue on this Friday, the last day of May!
With high pressure continuing to build into the Mid-Atlantic, outdoor activities are a "go" on Friday. Expect mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and a northerly breeze bringing comfortably cool afternoon highs in the mid 70s across Delmarva, with some lower 70s at the coast.
The first day of June will be pleasant, with continued mostly sunny skies, but a little warmer as winds relax a little bit; temperatures will rise into the low 80s.
The high pressure will then slide to our east, resulting in more of a southerly flow. This will reinforce seasonably warm temperatures for next week, with highs mainly in the low 80s, and lows in the low 60s.
Sunday through Wednesday will have partly to mostly sunny skies, and a weak upper pattern will support pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, but these will be few and far inbetween, so most folks will be dry, and you should keep your outdoor plans.
Longer range guidance is suggesting a more potent low pressure system developing in the Upper Midwest late next week, which is likely to be our next weather-maker, with a series of cold fronts bringing more widespread showers and thunderstorms by Thursday and possibly into Friday. This is a week out, so watch this space for updates.
In the Tropics:
There are no areas of development at this time in the Atlantic Basin. The Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1, and ends on November 30.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging near normal and precipitation above normal for June 7 - June 13.