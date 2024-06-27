DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Mostly clear and seasonable. Lows in the mid 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Chance for a stray evening shower. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong with damaging winds and frequent lightning. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Becoming warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 86°F. Normal low: 66°F.
We have some ups and downs in the forecast as we look ahead to July and the Independence Day holiday.
Firstly, we'll wrap up the work week comfortably, with high pressure and northeasterly winds bringing lots of sunshine and nice temperatures in the low to mid 80s; definitely a nice break from the hot weather of the past week or so.
Temperatures will start to rise again as the high pressure slides off to the east and winds start to shift to a more southerly direction as clouds start to increase. Temperatures will climb to near 90°F and winds will be gusty at times from the south; gusts could reach 20 to 25 mph.
Saturday will be the better of the two days, though, as unseasonably hot temperatures return on Sunday; highs will again be in the low to mid 90s, and it could feel like near 100°F at times.
Sunday's heat and humidity will be fuel for our next weather-maker, which will be a cold front that will swing across Delmarva on Sunday. Timing is still a little uncertain, but confidence is growing in an afternoon or evening transit. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible, and some could be strong with damaging winds, downpours, and frequent lightning.
Then the opening days of July are quite nice, with sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the low to mid 80s on Monday and Tuesday before we start to crank up the heat once again for the Independence Day holiday; longer range guidance is suggesting afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s from Thursday through next weekend.
In the Tropics:
A tropical wave near the Cape Verde islands has a high, 80 percent chance of becoming an organized tropical system in the next seven days.
A tropical wave in the western Caribbean has a low, 30 percent chance of becoming an organized tropical system in the next seven days as it heads for the Bay of Campeche in the Gulf of Mexico.
None of these tropical systems is an immediate threat to Delmarva, although we'll keep our eyes on the system near the Cape Verde Islands over the next week or two.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation near normal for July 4 - July 10.