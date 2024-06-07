DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Mostly clear and seasonable. Lows around 60°F.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80°F.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. A low chance of some pop-up afternoon and evening rumbles of thunder. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. A chance for a few afternoon showers or rumbles of thunder. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday: Chance for a few showers, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 80°F. Normal low: 60°F.
The cold front that brought a few strong thunderstorms to Delmarva Thursday evening has passed well to our south, and while it has been a warm Friday, humidity levels are far more comfortable than the past few days.
If you're planning to cook out Friday evening, it will be a great evening to do so, with comfortable temperatures falling through the 70s.
Tonight will be mostly clear with seasonable lows falling to about 60 degrees.
With high pressure in charge, Saturday will be a great day to be outside whether you're at the beach or not. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs around 80 degrees inland, with upper 70s at the beach. Winds will be a little breezy from the west at 5 to 15 mph.
Sunday is a little uncertain. I do think much of the day will be mostly sunny and dry, but guidance is suggesting a weak secondary cold front could bring a chance for a few pop-up showers or rumbles of thunder late Sunday afternoon and evening, although at this point it looks like most folks will stay dry.
Monday and much of Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant.
However, long-range guidance is not in good agreement, about late Tuesday and Wednesday, so at this point I'm just going to say there is a chance for some rain and thunder, but confidence at this time is low. Watch this space for updates.
In the Tropics:
There are no areas of development at this time in the Atlantic Basin. The Atlantic hurricane season begins today, and ends on November 30.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation near normal for June 14 - June 20.