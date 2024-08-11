DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Partly sunny. Winds from the northeast at 5-10 mph. Highs in the mid 80s, with low 80s at the beach.
Sunday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a chance of a stray shower south. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a chance of a stray shower south. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a chance of a stray shower south. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 86°F. Normal low: 67°F.
The cold front associated with the remnants of "Debby" crossed Delmarva overnight, triggering a few showers over the Midshore and central Delaware.
With that front stalling out just to our south today, we'll keep some clouds in the forecast...the afternoon will be partly sunny, but comfortable with temperaturs in the mid 80s.
That front will become nearly stationary this week, situated just south of Delmarva. This will mean unsettled conditions for Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina. On Delmarva, skies will be partly to mostly sunny all week, with the exception of a few stray showers, mainly on the Eastern Shore of Virginia, although a few showers could creep up onto the Lower Eastern Shore Tuesday.
Temperatures will be comfortable, with daily highs slightly below normal, in the low to mid 80s.
Longer range guidance is suggesting a storm system could approach next weekend, and bring showers and thunder on Saturday.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging near normal and precipitation above normal for August 18 - August 24.
In the Tropics:
A tropical wave in the central Atlantic has a high, 90 percent chance of development over the next several days as it tracks toward the Greater Antilles in the Caribbean. Should it become a named storm, its name would be "Ernesto." Long-range guidance has this storm hooking out into the Atlantic Ocean, with no direct effects on the East Coast, save for high surf and dangerous rip currents at the beaches.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.