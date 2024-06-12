Forecast Updated on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 3:40am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-86. Winds: SW-S 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 60-70. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and becoming more humid. Highs: 84-91. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 67-73. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny with evening showers / storms possible. Highs: 84-93. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with lower humidity levels! Highs: 82-87. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
A weak ridge of high pressure settles over Delmarva and will lead to a quiet couple of days starting today. You can already feel that high overhead with a very comfortable start to our morning as temperatures have tumbled into the 50s this morning…nice and refreshing out the door! This afternoon looks to be another great day with sunshine and temperatures comfortably into the 80s as the humidity will start to creep up on us by this evening and tonight.
It turns hot and humid to end the workweek with temperatures into the 80s and 90s by Thursday and Friday. By Friday, we will be watching a cold front approaching and bringing our best chances for showers and storms this week. We should get through most activities on Friday afternoon and Friday evening before that chance of a few storms arrives for the second half of the evening and first part of the overnight.
It will lower humidity levels for the weekend, but temperatures will not tumble…we stay in the 80s for highs Saturday and Sunday with sunshine expected as high pressure takes control of the forecast. As this high begins to slide off the coast by Monday, we will need to watch out for next week as our hottest air of the year is being forecasted and we could see mid-90s for highs by Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The front that looks to bring showers and storms by the end of the week looks to wash out now before it arrives, so at the moment…we are mainly dry for the work week next week.