DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant, with low humidity. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. A northerly breeze could be gusty at times at the beaches.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and continued pleasant. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the morning. Highs near 80°F. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Wednesday: A few lingering showers, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s
Friday: Mostly sunny, but turning more humid. Highs in the mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
For the first time in quite a while, we're getting back into a more comfortable temperature regime with low humidity and temperatures slightly below normal!
High pressure will build in to the Mid-Atlantic from the north, meaning mostly sunny skies and temperatures slightly below normal, in the low to mid 80s Saturday afternoon. Couple that with relatively low humidity, and the weather will be great for outdoor activities on both days this weekend!
Our next round of showers and thunderstorms arrives on Monday as a shortwave approaches from the northwest. At this time the chance of severe weather is low, but we can't rule out at least some gusty downpours in some embedded thunderstorms. Any rain with non-severe storms will be welcome, as the latest drought monitor is indicating that some drought conditions are persisting in eastern Sussex County, and abnormally dry conditions are developing in Kent County, Del.
The shortwave won't move quickly, so scattered showers and thunder are likely to continue Monday night through at least midday Tuesday.
A few showers could linger into early Wednesday.
Then late next week, we'll enter a drier period once again with humidity slowly on the rise into next weekend. At this time, though, temperatures should remain reasonable, in the low to mid 80s.
In the tropics, a disturbance off the Louisiana coast has a low chance of developing into a tropical system, but at this time it looks like it will only bring some periods of heavy rain to coastal Louisiana and Texas.