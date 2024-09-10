DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Clear skies. Patchy fog possible after midnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Winds light from the northeast. Highs in the low 80s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 80°F
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 81°F. Normal low: 62°F.
The weather headline on this Tuesday evening is continued dry and comfortable conditions over Delmarva through early next week.
This is a good news/bad news situation, though. The good news is that we'll enjoy good sleeping weather (and lower electric bills!), as well as pleasant conditions for all variety of outdoor activities both at the beach and inland. The bad news is that the growing season isn't over, and almost all of Delmarva could be at risk of drought conditions developing.
Hydrologically, the Drought Monitor update released this past Thursday saw most of Delmarva placed into "Abnormally Dry" conditions, which is not drought conditions, but often a precursor to moderate drought. I think it's likely that we'll see parts of Delmarva placed into moderate drought conditions in the update this coming Thursday or the following Thursday, as even our long-range guidance is not suggesting much in the way of rain through next week.
Either way, skies will be mainly sunny through the weekend, with afternoon highs in the seasonable low 80s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s, rising into the low 60s by the weekend (a sign of increasing humidity).
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation above normal for September 17 - September 23.
In the Tropics:
Tropical Storm "Francine" continues to churn in the western Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane late on Tuesday. The forecast still has it making a landfall somewhere on the Louisiana coast, although the latest guidance is suggesting a landfall a little farther east toward New Orleans. Then remnants of the storm will travel up the Mississippi River Valley and stall somewhere near St. Louis, Missouri. So far, thanks to high pressure, it looks like any wet weather from "Francine" will stay well west of Delmarva, but we'll watch to see how this forecast develops by late this week.
A disturbance in the Central Atlantic Ocean has a low, 30 percent chance of development.
A tropical wave just west of the Cape Verde Islands has a high, 80 percent, chance of development. Should either of these disturbances/tropical waves become a named storm, its name would be "Gordon" and possibly "Helene." Neither is a direct threat to Delmarva at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.