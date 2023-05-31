Forecast Updated on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of a few showers / storms across far southern Delmarva. Most of us will be dry today. Highs: 67-77. Winds: NE 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Some fog is possible as we wake up in the morning. Lows: 58-64. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 78-84. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 58-65. Winds: E-SE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-88. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of a few showers possible late at night. Highs: 81-88. Winds: SE-E 5-15 mph.
The low has started its move out to sea overnight and the grip that it has over our forecast is being released slowly throughout the day today. As the low falls apart, we will still see some spotty showers and storms develop out at sea and be pinwheeled in our direction today. Most of us will be on the dry side with even a good amount of sunshine, but I can’t rule out a few showers across far southern parts of the Peninsula. With the wind still in off the Atlantic, temperatures will range in the 60s and 70s later today with our warmest temperatures on the Mid-shore where we could see a few 80s.
High pressure will slowly take control of the forecast as we work our way into late week and the weekend. It will be a warmer end to the week where we could see temperatures into the 80s on Thursday and Friday. A backdoor cold front arrives on Saturday and will cool us off heading into the Sunday. It may produce a couple showers and storms late Saturday night into Sunday morning. As of right now, I am keeping the entire forecast dry. Highs on Saturday and Sunday look to be in the 70s and 80s with lots of sunshine both days.
Another unsettled weather pattern could set up for early next week with a closed low over the top of us and keeping showers and storm chances in the cards from Tuesday - Thursday.