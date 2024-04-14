DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm, and breezy. Winds from the southwest could gust to 35 mph or more at times. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy with a low chance of a shower. Warm. Lows around 60°F. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny with a low chance of an afternoon shower or rumble of thunder. Warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds. A chance of a shower or rumble of thunder in the afternoon. Warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Thursday: A chance of scattered showers. Warm and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Saturday: A chance of scattered showers or thunder. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 66°F. Normal low: 44°F.
Warm and breezy conditions will continue for the second half of the weekend.
A weak frontal boundary will drop south over Delmarva late on Sunday. While rain and thunderstorms are expected to stay well to our north, there is a chance for a stray shower in the evening. However, any showers should be brief, and shouldn't affect any evening plans.
For the upcoming work week, unseasonably warm temperatures are the headline. Temperatures on Monday could close in on 80°F in interior portions of Delmarva, with coastal areas in the 70s.
As a low pressure system gets organized in the central portions of Delmarva, the aforementioned boundary will lift north Monday, again bringing with it a chance for some stray showers or rumbles of thunder, but as seems to be the case for much of the upcoming week, rain chances will be low.
For much of the coming week, we'll have a frontal boundary situated on top or near Delmarva as a series of low pressure systems develop in the central U.S. This will mean several chances for showers and thunder this week, but so far, it doesn't look like any significant rain or thunderstorms will affect the peninsula, but it might be a good idea to keep the umbrella not too far away.
A better chance for rain and thunder could arrive late in the week.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging below normal and precipitation below normal for April 21 - April 27.