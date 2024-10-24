DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Mostly clear and chilly. Frost likely in interior Delmarva after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler, and breezy. Highs in the low 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 66°F. Normal low: 45°F.
A dry cold front crossed Delmarva early Thursday morning, bringing in much cooler and drier air, along with gusty northwest winds.
Thursday night, skies will be clear and the winds will calm down a bit. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s, but parts of interior Delmarva could fall to the low 30s. Areas of frost are likely, but widespread frost is not expected.
High pressure builds in on Friday, making for a mostly sunny and seasonable day with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Another dry cold front will transit Delmarva late on Saturday. Saturday's temperatures will reach the low 70s ahead of the front before quickly falling. We'll see some clouds with the frontal passage, but no rain.
More remarkably, the front will bring dry and breezy conditions on Sunday, along with cooler temperatures falling into the low 60s for highs, with overnight lows in the 30s.
Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will warm back up to the mid 70s by mid-week with pretty much no rain in the forecast through the end of October.
Burn bans remain in effect for much of Delmarva. Outdoor burning is discouraged on the entire peninsula until we can get some more rain. Be extra careful with outdoor activities involving spark or flame, and dispose of cigarettes properly.
The long-range outlook has temperatures likely above normal and precipitation near normal between October 31 and November 6.
In the Tropics:
There are no areas of potential development in the Atlantic Basin at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.