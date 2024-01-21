DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny, cold, and blustery. Highs in the low 30s. Wind from the northwest could gust to 30 mph at times, making temperatures feel like the upper teens.
Sunday night: Clear and cold. Lows in the upper teens.
Monday: Mostly sunny and milder. Not as cold. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Mild. Highs around 50°F.
Wednesday: Rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thursday: Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Friday: Rain showers likely. Unseasonably mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday: Chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 45°F. Normal low: 28°F.
Cold high pressure is building into the Mid-Atlantic today, making for mostly sunny, but blustery conditions. While skies will be mostly sunny, I don't want to rule out some clouds mixing in with the sun in the late morning and afternoon as the frigid winds blow across the milder waters of the Chesapeake Bay. The northwest winds will make afternoon temperatures in the low 30s feel like the upper teens.
Tonight, skies will clear and the winds will start to relax a little bit, making for good cooling conditions overnight. Temperatures again will fall into the upper teens; while it won't be all that windy, just a little breeze will make it feel like the low teens at times.
We'll see a return of milder temperatures by Monday, as the high settles overhead, winds continue to relax, and skies turn mostly sunny.
Then as clouds increase on Tuesday as the high pressure moves off shore, winds shift to the south and we'll get into an unsettled pattern for the rest of the week (but no snow!).
A high pressure ridge will settle in over parts of the southeastern United States, which will direct unseasonably warm temperatures and several impulses of energy toward Delmarva .
Temperatures hit the low 50s on Tuesday, climbing into the low 60s on Thursday, and mid 60s on Friday.
Expect daily chances for mainly on-and-off showery conditions, with the best chances for rain on Thursday and Friday.
Shower chances are likely to continue through next weekend.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation slightly below normal for January 28 - February 3.