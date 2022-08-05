DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday: Hot, but not as hot as Thursday. Partly cloudy in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 90s, but feeling like 100°F or more at times. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90°F. chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 90°F.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Not as hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
A weak frontal boundary approaches on Friday, but will wash out by Friday afternoon. This will bring an increased chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, but not much relief from the heat. A few storms could be strong, with damaging winds and some heavy downpours that could cause isolated flash flooding. Temperatures away from the beaches will remain in the 90s.
Slightly unsettled conditions continue on Saturday, with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms with temperatures again in the low 90s.
Then a brief dry spell Sunday and Monday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures around 90°F.
A more robust cold front will approach late Tuesday into Wednesday, which will bring a better chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms, and possible a return to more seasonable daytime temperatures, which should be in the mid to upper 80s this time of year.
The rest of next week will see seasonable temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.