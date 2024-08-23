DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the upper 50s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. A light southeasterly breeze. Highs in the low to mid 80s, with low 80s at the beach.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Mostly sunny with a low chance of a stray afternoon shower. Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a low chance of a stray shower. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a low chance of a stray shower. Highs in the upper 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 85°F. Normal low: 66°F.
This taste of pleasant, fall-like weather will give way to pleasant more summer-like weather as we look ahead to our weekend on Delmarva!
High pressure will remain in charge over the peninsula, meaning lots of sunshine and relatively light winds, which will allow for good daytime heating from the sun. However, while temperatures will be a little warmer than the past few days, they'll still be slightly below normal. Temperatures will rise into the low to mid 80s, with low 80s at the beach. A stationary front located well off shore could bring more clouds to parts of the Eastern Shore of Virginia this weekend, but no rain is expected.
Conditions for the Ocean City Air Show should be excellent, with good visibility and light winds making for good flying weather.
Mostly sunny skies continue on Sunday as temperature continue a very gradual warming trend, with more of Delmarva likely to see highs rising into the mid 80s.
Mainly quiet weather will continue through the upcoming week, with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
A ridge over the central United States will slowly slide east, and there is a potential for a few disturbances to bring a low chance of a stray, pop-up shower starting on Monday, but chances will be low and most folks will stay dry and comfortably summer-like.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation near normal for August 30 - September 5.
In the Tropics:
Tropical system development is not expected in the next seven days.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.