DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Increasing clouds. Mild. Lows in the mid 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warm. Breezy, with a southwest wind at 5-15mph with gusts to 25 mph possible. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Some rumbles of thunder possible in the afternoon and evening. Warm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Thursday: Lingering showers, then a mix of clouds and sun. Continued unseasonably mild. Highs around 60°F. Chance of rain 30 percent, mainly in the early morning.
Friday: A few showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 46°F. Normal low: 29°F.
The year 2023 has gotten off to a warm start, and we'll keep unseasonably warm weather in the forecast for a few more days before more seasonably cool weather returns.
High pressure over the southeastern United States has been responsible for the warm weather. That high pressure will slide off the East Coast Monday night and Tuesday.
As it does so, a storm system will get organized in the middle of the country and approach Delmarva late Tuesday and Wednesday. This will mean increasing clouds Monday night and Tuesday. Southwesterly winds ahead of the associated cold front will keep temperatures well above normal, in the mid 60s on Tuesday, and 70°F not out of the question on Wednesday.
The cold front and associated showers will arrive on Delmarva on Wednesday. There could even be a few downpours and rumbles of thunder, especially in the afternoon and evening, but at this time strong storms are not likely.
The front will clear the region by Thursday morning, with a few showers lingering into the morning commute before skies turn partly cloudy.
Then a secondary trough behind Wednesday's storm system will swing across the Mid-Atlantic, bringing with it a round of scattered showers on Friday, but more significantly, much cooler weather.
This coming weekend is shaping up to me mostly sunny and seasonably cool, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s, and overnight lows in the upper 20s.