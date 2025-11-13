DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Clear and chilly. Lows in the mid 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday: Increasing clouds. Showers possible late in the evening. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Cloudy with showers early, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the low 50s.
Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 50°F. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 59°F. Normal low: 38°F.
High pressure remains to our southwest, which when coupled with low pressure to our north is continuing to drive gusty northwest winds over Delmarva.
Looking ahead to Thursday night, skies will be clear and the winds will diminish somewhat with seasonably chilly lows in the mid 30s.
The pattern from yesterday and today will continue Friday, with a northwest breeze, sunny skies, and cool afternoon highs in the mid 50s.
Low pressure will develop and deepen over the Great Lakes as we look ahead to the weekend. A warm front will slide up the East Coast on Saturday, which will increase our cloud cover and bring milder temperatures, which should make it up into the low 60s. Some rain showers with that warm front should hold off until Saturday evening, continuing into Sunday morning as the associated cold front crosses the region, and skies begin clearing by midday Sunday.
So if you have outdoor plans this weekend, either day will be fine, unless your outdoor plans involve the overnight hours.
High pressure briefly returns for Monday, which will be mostly sunny, cooler, and breezy.
Then we're going to watch for a low pressure system to approach on Tuesday, which will likely be our next chance for rain. Latest long-range guidance is suggesting a little bit of snow could mix in with the rain on the Maryland Midshore and over Delaware, but it's too early to put much confidence in this happening at this point.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for November 20 - November 26.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest in the Atlantic Basin.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.