DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Mostly clear and cool. Lows around 50°F.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Northeast breeze around 10 mph. Highs near 70°F.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80°F.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. A few showers late. Highs near 80°F. Chance of rain 20 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 75°F. Normal low: 54°F.
Tropical systems in the Atlantic continue to be a primary influence on Delmarva weather on this Wednesday evening, but their influence will wane over the next 24 to 36 hours.
However, we will continue to keep a gusty breeze, especially near the coast, through Thursday, although not as windy as it was on Wednesday. A nearby washed out cold front and continued northeasterly breezes will keep a mix of clouds and sun in the forecast through Friday, with temperatures staying cool - within a degree or two of 70°F on Thursday and Friday as well.
As high pressure settles farther south and slides a little to the east, we'll see a wind shift to a more southerly direction, which will clear out the skies a little bit more and bring warmer temperatures.
The weekend is looking excellent in the weather department, with mostly sunny skies, less wind, and warmer temperatures reaching the seasonable mid 70s on Saturday, and upper 70s on Sunday.
We're going to keep warmer temperatures in the forecast through the middle of next week. An approaching cold front will bring our next rain chances, which are most likely next Wednesday, but a few showers could appear late on Tuesday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for October 8 - October 14.
In the Tropics: "Humberto" has become an extratropical cyclone, but continues to have gusty tropical storm force winds. It will continue to weaken as it heads farther out to sea.
Hurricane "Imelda" is expected to bring hurricane conditions to Bermuda tonight into Thursday. It will transition to an extratropical cyclone shortly after passing Bermuda, but will still pack strong winds as it heads farther out to sea. High surf and dangerous rip currents will continue to be a threat from these tropical systems through the weekend.
There are no other areas of development interest in the tropical Atlantic at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.