DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday: Mainly sunny and breezy. Winds from the north could gust to 25 mph at times. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
Thursday night: Mostly clear and cool. Lows around 30°F.
Friday: Mostly sunny early, then increasing clouds. Seasonable. Highs in the low 50s.
Saturday: Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Sunday: A few showers possible early, then clearing. Mild. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: Mostly cloudy and mild. Highs in the low 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and mild. Highs in the low 60s.
Wednesday: Showers possible. Mild. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 51°F. Normal low: 32°F.
A cold front brought periods of heavy rain and gusty winds to Delmarva Wednesday evening, and it has departed and headed out to sea.
In the wake of the front, high pressure is building into the Mid-Atlantic, which will make for a cool Thursday.
Expect breezy conditions Thursday morning thanks to the pressure gradient between the building high and departing low and cold front. The winds will relax in the afternoon. Otherwise, Thursday will be mainly sunny and cool, with afternoon highs in the mid 40s, running about five degrees below normal.
A low pressure system will start to organize in the southern Great Plains late Thursday and make an approach to the East Coast on Friday. I'm expecting Friday to start off mostly sunny, but clouds will increase heading into the afternoon as the low approaches. Temperatures will be seasonable.
That low will arrive on Saturday, so we'll expect rain showers on-and-off throughout the day. Southerly winds will push temperatures up to near 60 degrees.
The low departs Sunday, with skies becoming partly to mostly sunny by Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will remain mild, in the low 60s Sunday through the middle of next week. Then our next chance for rain arrives by Wednesday.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation above normal for March 7 - March 13.