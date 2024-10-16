DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Breezy, with a northwesterly wind at 10-15 mph. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Wednesday night: Increasing clouds. Lows around 40°F.
Thursday: Partly cloudy, except mostly cloudy at the coast. A few showers also possible at the coast. Windy. Winds from the north at 15-20 mph could gust to 25 mph or more at times. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Friday: Sunny and milder. Highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday: Sunny and seasonable. Highs around 70°F.
Sunday: Sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 69°F. Normal low: 48°F.
Delmarva is going to get stuck in a "squeeze play" between high pressure to our west and a developing low to our east which will make for some breezy conditions over the next 48 hours.
High pressure centered over the Upper Midwest continues to build into the eastern U.S. It will keep our winds generally from a northerly direction, which will keep our temperatures cool, only reaching about 60°F on Wednesday and Thursday.
An impulse of energy will slip out of the Carolinas into the Atlantic Ocean just off the Eastern Seaboard Wednesday night and develop into a coastal low pressure system.
The main effect Delmarva will see from this coastal low will be gusty north winds caused by the pressure gradient between the low and the high building from the west. There will also be a sharp gradient in cloud cover, with areas near the Chesapeake Bay being partly to mostly sunny, the Route 13 corridor partly to mostly cloudy, and a chance for a few showers along Coastal Highway on Thursday.
The low departs and the high continues to build in as we approach the weekend.
We'll get into a warming trend under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures Friday will reach the mid 60s, and we'll be in the low to mid 70s this weekend through early next week.
There is very little rain in the forecast for Delmarva. A burn ban has been issued for all of Delaware, and it's possible burn bans could be issued for other portions of Delmarva as the stretch of dry weather is likely to continue through much of next week.
The long-range outlook has temperatures likely above normal and precipitation below normal between October 23 and October 29.
In the Tropics:
A tropical wave in the Central Atlantic has a medium, 50 percent chance of becoming an organized tropical system as it heads for the Greater Antilles later this week. It is not an immediate threat to the U.S. East Coast or Delmarva at this time, but we will need to watch its development, especially what it does toward the end of this week.
There is a low, 20 percent chance of a low pressure system developing in the western Caribbean. It is not a threat at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.