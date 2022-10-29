DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. Breezy at the beaches and on the water. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. A chance of some light showers in the evening. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers early, then partly cloudy. Highs near 70°F.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs near 70°F.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 65°F. Normal low: 43°F.
Our weather pattern will be rather quiet as we close out October and make our way into the opening days of November as high pressure over New England will be the main weather influence on Delmarva.
With that high to our northeast, and a low to our east over the Atlantic, we can expect winds from the north-northeast which will keep a layer of broken clouds over our region. Winds could be gusty at times, especially on the water and along the Atlantic beaches.
A mix of sun and clouds continues on Sunday, with continued northeast flow keeping temperatures in the seasonably cool low to mid 60s.
The high will slide away, though, and a weak upper trough and cold front will transit the Mid-Atlantic on Monday into Tuesday.
Monday will start off partly cloudy, but clouds will increase through the afternoon as the trough approaches. For trick-or-treat night, there is a low chance of a few showers, but at this time it looks like outdoor festivities should be okay.
Showers will linger into early Tuesday, then high pressure builds back in and leaves us with a dry and mild rest of the week. Wednesday through next weekend, expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures near 70°F.
In the tropics, there are two areas to watch.
One tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean has a high chance of development as it moves into favorable development conditions. At the very least, gusty winds and heavy rain are possible in the Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico as the wave slowly makes its way west.
Another wave near Bermuda has a low chance of development.
The Atlantic hurricane season officially ends on November 30.