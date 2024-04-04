Forecast updated on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 3:20 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A cold front brought gusty winds and cooler weather to the area today. We may see some clearing tonight, but clouds and instability showers will return Friday as a deep low stalls over New England. Temperatures will stay on the cool side through Saturday but any rainfall will be light.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partial clearing and breezy. Cooler. Low 38-39°. Wind: NW 5-12 mph. Winds gusting to over 16 mph near open water.
Friday: Some morning sun then mostly cloudy, cool and breezy PM. Some spotty passing showers are expected. High 53°. Beaches 53°. Wind: NW 11-18 mph. Wind on the beaches 14-22 mph.
Friday Night: Partial clearing and breezy. Cooler. Low 36-37°. Wind:NW 7-14 mph. Winds gusting to over 16 mph near open water.
Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, cool and breezy. High 53°. Beaches 53°. Wind: NW 14-24 mph. Wind on the beaches 16-24 mph PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight, and it will be breezy and cooler. Look for low temps. To reach the mid/UPPER 30's by daybreak with perhaps some clearing. Winds will be from the W/NW at 5-12 mph. Winds will be higher near open water.
Friday will again be breezy, and it will be cooler still with afternoon temps. only in the low 50's. This is well below the average high near 60 degrees. We will see some morning sunshine, but clouds will increase in the afternoon, and we may see some passing showers develop. Look for lows back to the mid 30's by daybreak Saturday with some clearing.
Saturday will stay breezy and it will still be cool still with afternoon temps. only in the low 50's. Cold air aloft will mean some morning sun but clouds and some instability showers will develop in the afternoon hours. Clouds will decrease later in the night, with lows in the mid 30's by daybreak Saturday.
In the long range: More sunshine is expected Sunday but there will be some afternoon clouds and it will stay breezy. Look for temps. in the mid 50's for afternoon highest temps. Monday looks partly sunny to mostly cloudy for the eclipse, but it will turn milder with a high near 63°. Tuesday looks milder with sunshine and temps. near 70 degrees! Wednesday will be partly cloudy with temps. in the upper 60's in the afternoon.
The average low for today is 41° and the high is 62°.