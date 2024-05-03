Forecast updated on Friday, May 3, 2024, at 3:25 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Temperatures were 23 degrees cooler today across most of Delmarva as a strong onshore wind flow developed. The beaches were nearly 32 degrees cooler than yesterday with low clouds arriving and a gusty NE wind. The cool marine layer of air will linger through Saturday night with some showers but milder air starts to arrive later Sunday. An unsettled weather pattern with warm and humid air will arrive next week.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, and cooler. Low 51°. Beaches 52°. Wind: E 7-14 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, and cool. Breezy near the coast. Passing showers about. High 60°. Beaches 56°. Wind: E 11-20 mph. Winds on the beaches East 14-20 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, and cool. Low 52°. Beaches 54°. Wind: E 8-14 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and a little milder. Spotty showers about. High 71°. Beaches 60°. Wind: SE 8-16 mph. Winds on the beaches S-East 12-17 mph in the afternoon.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for a cool and breezy night, with lows near 50 degrees over much of Delmarva. Winds will be NE at 1-7 mph with generally cloudy skies. We may see some showers around by daybreak as a deep marine layer settles over the region.
Saturday will be cool and breezy with passing showers around. The temperatures will reach only the low 60's inland, but stay near 60 degrees on the beaches. Winds will be from the east at 12-20 mph by afternoon. Expect cloudy skies with the temps. in the low/mid 50's by sunrise Sunday.
Warmer weather will arrive Sunday as winds turn back to the southeast then south. Showers are possible Sunday with plenty of long dry periods. The temperatures will reach only the low 70's inland, but stay near 60 degrees on the beaches. Winds will be from the southeast at 10-16 mph by afternoon. Expect partly cloudy skies with the temps. in the low 60's by sunrise Monday.
In the long-range: Monday looks milder with temps. reaching the upper 70's PM. We will see scattered showers and thundershowers late Sunday into Monday afternoon. and even warmer air will arrive by Tuesday with temps. near 80 degrees. Afternoon showers with some spotty thunderstorms are likely from Monday through Friday of next week. It will be more humid with temps. in the low/mid 80's.
The average low for early May is 50° and the high is 72°.