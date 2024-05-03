Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional nuisance to minor flooding is possible during the Sunday night high tide. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 05/03 AM 3.5 1.5 1.4 1 NONE 05/02 PM 3.3 1.3 1.5 1 NONE 06/03 AM 3.6 1.6 1.3 1 MINOR 06/04 PM 3.3 1.3 1.5 1 NONE 07/04 AM 3.8 1.8 1.4 1 MINOR 07/04 PM 3.0 1.0 1.2 1 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 05/12 AM 3.5 1.4 1.2 2 MINOR 05/11 AM 3.5 1.4 1.4 2 MINOR 06/12 AM 3.6 1.5 1.1 1-2 MINOR 06/01 PM 3.4 1.3 1.3 1 MINOR 07/01 AM 3.8 1.7 1.2 1 MODERATE 07/01 PM 3.1 1.0 1.1 1 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/11 PM 3.2 1.0 1.2 1 NONE 05/10 AM 3.1 0.9 1.3 1 NONE 06/12 AM 3.3 1.1 1.1 1 NONE 06/01 PM 3.2 1.0 1.4 1 NONE 07/12 AM 3.6 1.4 1.2 1 MINOR 07/01 PM 2.9 0.7 1.1 1 NONE &&