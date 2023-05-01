Forecast updated on Friday, May 1, 2023, at 4:20 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A strong upper level low pressure system will remain over the Northeast U.S. And this will mean cool and breezy weather for all of the area through at least Thursday. There will be some spotty showers but no significant rainfall is expected through Friday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool and breezy. Wind: SW/W 7-15 mph. Low 49°.
Tuesday: Partly sunny AM then mostly cloudy PM. Cool and windy. High 62°. Wind: W 16-26 mph. Gusts to over 30 mph likely PM. Spotty showers about PM.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy and quite cool. Wind: W 7-16mph. Low 44°.
Wednesday: Variable clouds, cool and windy. Spotty passing showers about, mainly PM hours. High 59-60°. Wind: NW 12-24 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be cool and breezy with variable clouds. Look for lows in the upper 40's by daybreak as the winds lessen.
Tuesday will remain cool and windy with afternoon wind gusts over 30 mph. There will be some spotty showers around in the afternoon, but most spots will see no rainfall. There will be some sunshine but it will be mostly cloudy through the afternoon hours due to cold air aloft around the strong upper level low pressure center to our north. Look for afternoon temps. to only reach the low 60's which is about 8 degrees below the average.
Wednesday looks even cooler with some showers around as the upper level low pressure system gets closer to the area. It will stay breezy with considerable cloudiness through the day. Look for temps. only near 59 degrees in the afternoon with a NW wind increasing to 14-26 mph. Skies will clear some later Wednesday night with lows in the mid 40's by daybreak Thursday.
Look for variable clouds Thursday and Friday as an upper level low pressure system slowly weakens over the region. It will stay unseasonably cool for early May, with lows near 44 and high temps. around 62-65°. Saturday will be a little warmer with more sunshine, as afternoon temps. approach 70 degrees. Sunday and Monday look mild with temps. in the mid 70's.
The average low for early May is 49°, with a high temp. of 71°.