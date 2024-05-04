DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Mainly cloudy with a few showers or drizzle throughout the day. Winds from the east at about 10 mph. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday night: Cloudy. Some drizzle after midnight. Lows in the low 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Sunday: Mainly cloudy. A low chance for some scattered showers or a rumble of thunder in the afternoon, although strong storms are not expected. Warmer. Highs around 70°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A thunderstorm could be possible in the afternoon and evening. Warm. Highs near 80°F. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. A chance of a stray shower or rumble of thunder in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Friday: Scattered showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 72°F. Normal low: 50°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
Unfortunately, we're expecting mainly cloudy conditions with showers or drizzle for the weekend, but it won't be a total washout.
A frontal boundary is situated to our south. This has put Delmarva in an area of cool temperatures and an easterly breeze thanks to high pressure to our north.
With an easterly breeze bringing cool and moist air over the peninsula, we're expecting the occasional shower, with drizzly conditions in many areas, especially along the coast. It will be a chilly drizzle, too, with afternoon highs not getting out of the 50s.
The frontal boundary will retreat back to our north on Sunday, and we'll notice warmer temperaturs getting into the seasonable low 70s. While skies will be mostly cloudy, we'll have a better chance of seeing a peek of sun here and there, but we're also going to keep a chance of isolated showers, and possible a rumble of thunder as that boundary passes to the north. Strong storms are not expected.
The work week will have a summer-like feel, with high temperatures Monday through Friday withing a few degrees either way of 80°F. The week will be unsettled, though, as a series of disturbances transits the Mid-Atlantic. We'll have plenty of warm and humid air over the peninsula, which will allow for some instability to set up over the region.
As the disturbances cross Delmarva, they will trigger daily chances of showers and thunderstorms. While the chance for severe storms appears to be low, I don't want to rule out any single thunderstorm possibly reaching severe criteria for damaging winds and hail.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging below normal and precipitation near normal for May 11 - May 17.