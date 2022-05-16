Monday night: Clearing and cool. Not as humid. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Not as humid. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday: Continued comfortable. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Scattered showers and some thunder. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Afternoon highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy and unseasonably warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunder. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION:
Strong thunderstorms from earlier this afternoon have departed Delmarva. In the wake of the storms a very comfortable air mass will settle into the Mid-Atlantic, and after midnight, we'll have clear skies, low humidity, and cool temperatures falling into the mid to upper 50s by sunrise.
Tuesday and Wednesday will bring welcome weather to Delmarva. As high pressure slowly transits the southeastern U.S., we'll have mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 70s on Tuesday, and the seasonable mid 70s on Wednesday.
Then a warm front will approach on Thursday with another chance of showers. One round of showers and thunder are likely as a warm front slides over the region early Thursday morning, then another round by Thursday evening. Severe storms are not expected at this time.
A Bermuda high will set itself up off the southeastern U.S. coast and shift our winds to a southwesterly direction, which will crank up the heat for the end of the week. On Friday, expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s. By Saturday, parts of Delmarva could see their first 90°F temperatures of the year! Another round of showers and storms will arrive by next Sunday.