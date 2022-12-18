DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Partly cloudy and unseasonably cool. Breezy, with winds from the northwest at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times. Highs in the low to mid 40s, feeling like the mid 30s with the breeze.
Sunday night: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
Monday: Sunny, chilly, and breezy. Highs in the low 40s, feeling like the mid 30s with the breeze.
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Seasonable. Highs in the upper 40s.
Thursday: Rain likely. Breezy and much milder. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday: Scattered showers, then some snow flurries. Little to no snow accumulation expected. Highs in the mid 50s, but becoming much colder late. Chance of rain or snow 60 percent.
Christmas Eve: Sunny and very cold. Highs in the low 30s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 49°F. Normal low: 31°F.
Weather conditions on Delmarva will be cool and dry for the first half of the penultimate week of December, before some big changes later in the week.
High pressure will continue to build into the Mid-Atlantic this weekend, but with a low over eastern Canada (which has been there for quite some time), a pressure gradient will cause gusts northwesterly winds that will put a little bit of an edge on the chilly temperatures.
On Sunday, expect partly cloudy skies, with more clouds likely over the Midshore and Delaware, and more sun on the Lower Eastern Shore of Maryland and south. Temperatures will continue to be unseasonably cool, with afternoon highs only reaching the low 40s. Winds from the northwest will make it feel like the mid 30s, however.
As the high briefly settles over the Mid-Atlantic region, Monday and Tuesday will be sunny and cool, but not as breezy. Then mid-week, the high begins to depart and we get back into a more active weather pattern.
As winds shift to a more southerly direction, temperatures will warm up to seasonably upper 40s on Wednesday as eyes look west to what long-range models are suggesting could be a potent storm for much of the eastern United States late in the coming week.
As of right now, the storm will bring milder temperatures and periods of rain and wind to Delmarva on Thursday and Thursday night. On Friday, the cold front associated with this storm, which will be a strong arctic front, will sweep over Delmarva, ushering in much colder temperatures by Friday evening.
As for the prospects for snow, it looks like Delmarva could see a few brief snow flurries or snow showers, but accumulating snow is unlikely. However, watch this space - we're still several days away from this weather event and a few changes are still possible.
Much colder temperatures (highs only in the low 30s!) are likely by Christmas.