Forecast updated on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 4:35 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and very chilly. Low 41°. Beaches near 48°. Wind: Ne 5-11 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly clear and cool. Breezy near open water. High 60-62°. Beaches 62° PM. Wind: NE 7-14 mph. Winds: NE 9-16 mph PM on the coast.
Wednesday Night: Clear and cool. Low 44-46°. Beaches near 47-51°. Wind: NE 4-8 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and milder PM. High 69°. Beaches 62° PM. Wind: SE 7-14 mph. Winds: SE 10-17 mph PM on the coast.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be clear tonight and it will be chilly with lows near 41° by sunrise. Winds will be from the North at 5-11 mph.
Wednesday looks much the same as today, but it will not be as breezy. Look for temps. near 60-62° with a NE wind at 6-14 mph. Skies should be mainly clear and we will see lows near 44° by Thursday morning as a dry Canadian air mass settles over the region.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with winds turning to the East/SE and clouds will increase later in the day as a cold front begins to approach the area. It will be warmer with more humid air by later in the day, as Atlantic moisture returns. Look for afternoon temperatures from 69° inland, but only around 62° on the beaches. Clouds will increase and it will be markedly milder Thursday night.
In the long range, the remains of Nicole will move along an approaching cold front and spread rain into the area Friday. It will turn warmer and much more humid Friday with temps. near 71°. Rain will linger into EARLY Saturday with clearing skies by midday. Look for high temps. near 66° early. Rainfall may exceed 1.0-1.6 inches Friday night into early Saturday.
Sharply colder air will arrive by Sunday with clouds and spotty light rain at times. A few snow flakes are possible over NW Delmarva! Look for lows near 37° followed by an afternoon high only reaching 45-47°. Monday and Tuesday look very chilly as well with similar temps. and a morning freeze is likely. Cooler than average temps. will continue well into next week.
The average high for today is 61° with an average low of 40°.