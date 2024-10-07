DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Mostly clear. Cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Winds from the northwest at 5-10 mph. Highs around 70°F.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 72°F. Normal low: 51°F.
The weather headline on Delmarva for the week ahead will be dry conditions, with no chances of rain in the forecast through next weekend.
A weak cold front transits Delmarva late Monday, which will have almost no moisture to work with, so we'll keep mostly clear and sunny skies through Tuesday, with seasonable temperatures.
High pressure dominates the Mid-Atlantic for Tuesday and Wednesday. Afternoon highs will be seasonable, in the low 70s, but with clear skies, light winds, and low humidity, we could see overnight lows fall well into the 40s Tuesday night. However, temperatures should stay mild enough to preclude any frost or freeze concerns.
A more potent, albeit dry, cold front swings across Delmarva Wednesday night, ushering much cooler temperatures for Thursday and Friday, with highs only in the mid and upper 60s, respectively. Skies will remain partly to mostly sunny. Some high clouds could overspread the region, along with some breezy conditions as what is left of Hurricane "Milton" passes to our south. We are not expecting any direct threats from "Milton" with the exception of some dangerously high surf later this week.
High pressure remains in charge through the weekend with warmer temperatures rising into the mid 70s.
Our next chance of rain could come with a low pressure system possibly on Monday, but confidence is low at this time.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging near normal and precipitation below normal for October 14 -October 20.
In the Tropics:
Hurricane "Milton" is expected to become a major hurricane and make a landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast sometime late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm will cross the Florida peninsula and head out to the Atlantic. The only effects we'll experience on Delmarva are dangerous surf and rip currents, and maybe some high cloud cover and breezy condtions Thursday and Friday.
Hurricane "Leslie" is forecast to stay well out to sea and is not a direct threat to the U.S. East coast.
A disturbance near the Bahamas has a low, 10 percent chance of becoming an organized tropical system in the coming week. It is not an immediate threat to Delmarva at this time.
A tropical wave near the Cape Verde islands has a low, 30 percent chance of becoming an organized system in the coming week. It is not an immediate threat to Delmarva at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.