Forecast updated on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 3:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy and cool. Spotty showers about. Low 56°. Wind: E/NE 6-15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Cool with just some spotty showers about. High 67°. Beaches 60°. Wind: E 12-21 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly Cloudy and cool. Spotty showers about. Low 59°. Wind: E 6-13 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny and warmer. More humid PM. High 76-78°. Beaches 67°. Wind: SE 12-21 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
A cloudy night is ahead as a low pressure system moves along a cool front stalled to our south. We will see some spotty showers but rain will be light. Look for an east wind at 8-16 mph and it will be blustery near the coast. Overnight lows will again dip back to the mid 50's.
Wednesday looks cool and breezy as well with some light passing showers at any time. Temps. will reach 67 inland and stay near 61 on the beaches Wednesday. Winds will be easterly and gust to around 20 mph, especially near the beaches. Look for lows near 60 Wednesday night and a passing shower is very possible.
Thursday will turn warmer and more humid, as winds shift back to the southeast and a more humid air mass moves back into the region. Afternoon temps. should be near 76-78 inland with mid/upper 60's on the beaches. We should see some sunshine Thursday but an isolated shower or thunderstorm is a good bet. Winds will gust to 20 mph from the southeast Thursday afternoon and it will be warmer Thursday night.
In the long-range, a cool front will pass Friday with scattered showers and temps. will reach 80-82 Friday afternoon. The weekend looks mainly dry behind a week cool front with temps. near 80-82 degrees and lows in the low/mid 60's. Warmer and more balmy weather will arrive by next Monday on Memorial Day with highs from 81-83 degrees. The beaches will likely reach 70 degrees with a steady south wind.
The average high for today is 76 degrees with an average low of 55 degrees.