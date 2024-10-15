DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday: A mix of clouds and sun. A low chance for a stray afternoon or evening shower. Wind from the west at 5-10 mph. Highs around 60°F both inland and at the beach. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs near 60°F.
Friday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the upper 60s.
Saturday: Sunny and seasonable. Highs around 70°F.
Sunday: Sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 70°F. Normal low 48°F.
We're into another cool and mainly dry stretch of weather on Delmarva.
Low pressure is centered over Quebec and this will keep a steady stream of cool air from the west throughout the day over Delmarva. There is not much moisture, but a few impulses of energy could trigger a few light afternoon and evening showers, but measurable rain is unlikely.
Then on Wednesday, a strong ridge of high pressure will build into the Mid-Atlantic region, and stick around for a while.
Persistent northwesterly winds will keep temperatures cooler than normal, with highs in the low 60s and lows at times in the 30s for Wednesday and Thursday, with mostly sunny skies.
Then the high will slowly center itself over Delmarva, which will allow for sunny skies and warmer temperatures, reaching seasonable upper 60s and low 70s by Friday and Saturday, and low to mid 70s by Sunday and Monday.
The long-range outlook has temperatures likely above normal and precipitation likely below normal between October 22 and October 28.
In the Tropics:
A tropical wave in the Central Atlantic has a medium, 50 percent chance of becoming an organized tropical system as it heads for the Greater Antilles later this week. It is not an immediate threat to the U.S. East Coast or Delmarva at this time, but we will need to watch its development, especially what it does toward the end of this week.
There is a low, 30 percent chance of a low pressure system developing in the western Caribbean. It is not a threat at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.