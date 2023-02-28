Forecast updated on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 3:35 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A NW wind is bringing dry and cool air to the area and it will be a clear and chilly night as high pressure builds in from the west. An onshore wind flow will keep us on the cool side tomorrow. Clouds will increase with passing showers as a cool front approaches Thursday. Meteorological winter ends at Midnight.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Low 33°. Winds: N 4-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool inland. Breezy and chilly near the coast with temps. In the mid 40's. High well inland 57°. Winds: SE 7-14 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear and cool. Low 46°. Winds: S 5-12 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, mild and breezy. Passing light showers. High 66-68°. Winds: W 9-18 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
It will be clear and chilly tonight with lows in the mid 30's and a light north wind. Meteorological winter ends at Midnight.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny ahead of our next storm system. Look for temps. in the mid/upper 50's but an onshore wind flow will keep the beaches and coastal areas in the upper 40's. Winds will turn to the southeast at 7-14 mph. Wednesday night will be clear to partly cloudy and cool with a light south breeze and lows in the mid 40's.
Thursday will turn breezy and milder as a passing low-pressure trough turns our winds to the west at 10-16 mph in the afternoon. We will see some passing showers in the area with mainly cloudy skies. The rainfall will be light Thursday but rain chances will rise Thursday night.
In the longer range: Rain showers will arrive late Thursday night, with rain likely Friday. Look for temps. Near 56° Friday afternoon with a good soaking of rain likely.
Skies will clear Saturday and it will be breezy and a little cooler, with even cooler air by Sunday and Monday. Look for afternoon temps. near 59° Saturday but only 52-54° Sunday and Monday. Tuesday looks milder with showers. Temps. will reach the mid 50's Tuesday afternoon.
The average low for early March is 31°, with a high temp. of 52°.