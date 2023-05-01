Forecast Updated on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower or two not out of the question. Most of us will stay dry. Windy. Highs: 62-67. Winds: W-SW 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Windy. Lows: 45-50. Winds: W 15-30+ mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Windy. Highs: 57-63. Winds: W-NW 10-30+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with some lingering showers possible. Windy. Lows: 39-45. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. Windy. Highs: 55-60. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Thursday: Slowly clearing to a mostly sunny afternoon and evening. Breezy early. Highs: 60-65. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
The upper-level low will continue to be blocked to our north and west to start the work week. This means that we will see cooler conditions over the next few days with highs falling a little bit as this low begins to move a little bit. As it does start to move, it will bring with it instability and the chance of showers will go up heading into Tuesday and Wednesday. We should be mainly dry today with extra clouds and temperatures in the low and mid 60s. As our shower chances increase, temperatures fall into the 50s and low 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be windy at times over the next few days as this colder air rushes onto Delmarva from the Great Lakes and out of Canada.
The low breaks down and begins to finally move off to the north and east by Thursday and Friday leading to better conditions both days with warmer conditions as high are expected to climb up into the 60s. A ridge of high pressure looks to settle directly overhead over the weekend bringing with it ample sunshine and temperatures climbing up into the 70s for the weekend with a run at 80 degrees on Monday.
Another area of low pressure looks to bring a chance of showers into the forecast for the middle of next week.