Forecast updated on Friday, April 5, 2024, at 3:35 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: An upper level low pressure system will continue to bring cool and breezy weather to Delmarva through Saturday. Sunday afternoon will bring a little more sunshine but it will stay on the cool side a north breeze. Monday looks milder, but clouds may arrive just as the partial solar eclipse reaches its maximum of about 86%.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partial clearing and breezy. Cooler. Low 36-37°. Wind: NW 7-14 mph. Winds gusting to over 16 mph near open water.
Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, cool and breezy. High 54°. Beaches 54°. Wind: NW 14-24 mph. Wind on the beaches 16-24 mph PM.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear and chilly. Low 36-37°. Wind: N 5-11 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny to mostly sunny and cool. Breezy near open water. High 57°. Beaches 53°. Wind: N 8-16 mph. Wind on the beaches 11-16 mph PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight, and it will be breezy and chilly. Look for low temps. To reach the mid 30's by daybreak with perhaps some clearing. Winds will be from the NW at 6-14 mph. Winds will be higher near open water.
Saturday will stay breezy and it will still be cool with afternoon temps. only in the low 50's. Cold air aloft will mean some morning sun, but clouds and some instability showers will develop in the afternoon hours. Clouds will decrease later in the night, with lows in the mid 30's by daybreak Saturday.
Sunday will bring more sun and it will be a little milder as well. Look for afternoon temps. in the mid/upper 50's. Skies will be clear Sunday night with lows near 37 degrees by sunrise Monday. The skies will be partly sunny on Delmarva Monday for the great eclipse. The weather looks sunny for upstate NY and Vermont where there will be a total solar eclipse. Conditions may be poor in NE Ohio.
In the long range: Monday looks partly sunny to mostly cloudy for the eclipse, but it will turn milder with a high near 62°.Tuesday looks milder, with sunshine and temps. near 72 degrees! Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with temps. near 70° in the afternoon.
The average low for today is 41° and the high is 62°.